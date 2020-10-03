Norwich detectives’ hunt for prolific burglar to feature in new TV show

DI Chris Burgess. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The work of Norfolk Constabulary will once again be under the microscope as part of a new television documentary series.

On Monday night (October 5) at 9pm Channel 5 show Police Suspect No 1 will feature Detective inspector Chris Burgess and his team at Norwich CID looking to crackdown on a prolific burglar believed to be behind a spike in crimes in the city.

The show first aired last week when it featured how painstaking work by Norfolk officers helped bring to justice Rashal Alam and Christy Cartman who had been responsible for a violent series of attacks which took place in Norwich and Stoke Holy Cross in June last year.

They were both jailed in March for a total of almost 30 years after they were convicted following a city carjacking before they fired shots into another house to get keys for another car.