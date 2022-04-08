Peter Walford has been jailed for 16 months at Norwich Crown Court after admitting threatening a person with a blade. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A 'petrified' delivery driver has been forced to give up his job after a man threatened him with a Samurai sword following an argument, a court has heard.

Peter Walford, 42, became involved in a dispute with the DPD delivery driver after a package was left for one of his neighbours in Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard the person for whom the parcel was intended had not understood the instructions given by the delivery driver on February 21 last year - during coronavirus restrictions.

Danielle O'Donovan said Walford "raised his voice" to the driver who in return told the defendant, in no uncertain terms, to mind his own business.

Walford went away but returned and "produced a knife with a blade of about 12 inches" and made some threats.

The court heard the victim was "petrified" to see the weapon, a Samurai sword, and left the scene before calling police.

Miss O'Donovan said the incident was witnessed by others, including a 12-year-old girl who saw events unfold from her bedroom window.

Walford, of Alderson Road, Yarmouth appeared at court on Thursday (April 7) having previously admitted threatening a person with a blade in a public place and affray.

Before he was sentenced the court heard part of a statement from the victim who described how he has had to "stop doing his job" as a result of the incident and the worry it caused him and his wife.

Jailing Walford for 16 months Judge Andrew Shaw said the offence was so serious that only immediate imprisonment could be justified.

He said the victim was "petrified" after the defendant picked up the Samurai sword and has since had to give up his job as a delivery driver.

Judge Shaw said Walford's actions were also seen by others, including the 12-year-old girl, who ran to tell her parents what she had witnessed from her bedroom window.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Walford had been trying to stand up for his neighbour but accepted the way he reacted was "inexcusable".

Forfeiture and destruction of the Samurai sword was ordered by the judge.