Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 in 2020

A motorist has gone on trial accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist who hit her car as she tried to turn off the A140.

Lynne Warden, 75, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving after the crash at Dickleburgh, at about 3.10pm on January 10, 2020.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorcycle hit Warden's blue Ford C-Max.

Stephen Spence, opening the crown prosecution's case at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 27) said Warden had been heading home and was waiting to turn across oncoming traffic on the carriageway.

He said Warden was "stopped for a period" as there was traffic in the road as well as the motorcycle being ridden by Mr Clarke, which had been overtaking other vehicles.

The jury of 10 women and two men heard that Warden then carried out her turning manoeuvre as Mr Clarke was approaching, meaning he "didn't have enough time to either stop or take evasive action".

He then collided with the rear of Warden's car.

Mr Spence said it was the crown's case that Warden had "simply failed to take any action" to avoid the collision or "failed to see him and should've seen him".

He said Warden was to tell police in an interview that she had not been dazzled by the sun and it had been a dry and nice day, but that she had not seen Mr Clarke.

Bur Mr Spence said if Warden had seen other traffic she "should've been able to see" Mr Clarke, who had been overtaking other vehicles in the same carriageway and was in "obvious view".

He said: "Either she didn't look properly and simply didn't see him or she misjudged it and the distance he was away and the speed at which he was going".

Mr Spence said she was "failing to pay proper care and attention to the road ahead" meaning her standard of driving fell below the standard of a competent and careful driver.

The trial continues.