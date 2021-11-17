Case adjourned for woman charged with causing death by careless driving

Lynne Warden has denied causing death by careless driving following a crash on the A140 in January last year. - Credit: Archant

The case of a 74-year-old woman accused of causing death by careless driving has been adjourned.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 last year.

Mr Clarke, a health and safety executive who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Lynne Warden, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, near Diss, has denied causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and was due to stand trial on Monday (January 22).

Warden appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial review on Wednesday (November 17) but the court heard the trial could not now go ahead next week.

The case has been adjourned for a mention hearing on December 1.