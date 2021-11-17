News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Case adjourned for woman charged with causing death by careless driving

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:51 AM November 17, 2021
Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 20

Lynne Warden has denied causing death by careless driving following a crash on the A140 in January last year. - Credit: Archant

The case of a 74-year-old woman accused of causing death by careless driving has been adjourned.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 last year.

Mr Clarke, a health and safety executive who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Lynne Warden, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, near Diss, has denied causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and was due to stand trial on Monday (January 22).

Warden appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial review on Wednesday (November 17) but the court heard the trial could not now go ahead next week.

The case has been adjourned for a mention hearing on December 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  2. 2 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
  3. 3 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot
  1. 4 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
  2. 5 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  3. 6 Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl
  4. 7 Banham Poultry deaths: Police investigate possible manslaughter
  5. 8 Plan to expand car park at beauty spot
  6. 9 Bid for seven new homes opposite village hall
  7. 10 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
Norfolk
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ann and William Brennan's hotel, Gissing Hall. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Celia Wigg For: EDP A

Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Captain America's in Norwich has only just reopened after 10 months closed due to refurbishment works and Covid lockdowns.

City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
E-scooter rider

Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon