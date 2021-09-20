Man drove round campsite 'like a rally driver' after argument

Published: 3:16 PM September 20, 2021

A Norfolk man narrowly missed a tent where children were sleeping after driving around a campsite "like a rally driver" following an argument with his dad.

Ryan Harrowing, 27, had argued with and then punched his father numerous times in the head and chest before taking off in his car around the Mad Hatter's campsite in Ely.

Cambridge Crown Court had heard Harrowing, of Waveney Road, Hunstanton, had put two of his children in his VW Golf before driving dangerously around the site on August 7 last year.

Harrowing drove on footpaths and between tents at relatively high speeds on the campsite prompting the worried mother of children sleeping in a tent to stand between the defendant's car and her tent, causing him to swerve, narrowly missing her.

When police arrived Harrowing tried to drive across a field to get away but he got stuck in the field and was arrested.

Harrowing appeared at court for sentence on Friday, September 17 having previously admitted causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement and pay the victim of the assault £685 compensation.

Harrowing was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Speaking after the case, PC Joe Braddick said: “Harrowing’s behaviour that day was inexplicable and utterly reckless.

"He drove around a crowded area like a rally driver with no thought to the harm he could do.

“He narrowly missed a number of members of the public, coming so close to one woman that he knocked her flip-flop off.

“Thankfully nobody was injured but it could have easily been much worse.”