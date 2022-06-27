News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Killer drivers could receive life sentences under new rules

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:41 PM June 27, 2022
A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a

Judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill - Credit: Archant

Killer drivers will face up to life in prison under new sentencing rules coming into force this week.

Judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The new sentencing regime far exceeds the previous maximum penalty of 14 years.

The change comes into effect on Tuesday as a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act.

The reforms will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, meaning those who inflict long-term or permanent injuries also face tougher sentences.

The family of Lisa Jermy, who was killed by a drunk driver in Norwich in 2006 are amongst those who have pushed for longer sentences and for death by dangerous driving to be put on a par with manslaughter

Her father, Peter Jermy, said he did not think there was enough of a deterrent.

“It only takes an idiot who has been drinking or who is on their phone to have an accident and they are going to kill someone,” he added.

