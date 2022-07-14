'Enraged' dad ran over daughter after she prevented attack on her boyfriend

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

A father accused of murdering his daughter ran over her 'deliberately' as she prevented him from attacking her boyfriend, a jury has been told as a trial moves towards its conclusion.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm.

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

In his closing address to the jury on Thursday (July 14) Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said it had been a "deliberate and intentional" act.

Mr Jackson said Malt had become "enraged" after his daughter stopped him from attacking his "initial target", her boyfriend, Arthur Marnell, with a crowbar.

He said Malt "intended to knock her over and get her out of the way because she was the one in the way of him getting to the other person, Arthur."

The jury were told CCTV footage of the incident makes it clear Malt had been shouting back at Lauren so he "knew she was thee and he chose to reverse".

Mr Jackson said: "This was not a normal reverse, this was at speed.

"It was far more than a normal speed for a reversing manoeuvre and had the potential to knock over and kill someone."

He added: "He reversed into her intending to cause at least serious harm and then went over her.

"Any reasonable father knowing their daughter was under the car would've done anything to get out and try and save life.

"He drove over her forwards intending to cause at the very least really serious harm to her.

"All of this evidence tells you this was not an accident.

"It was deliberate and intentional."

After Lauren was hit Mr Jackson said footage from the scene picks up Malt saying "that's my bloody daughter" before shouting "where's Arthur" .

He said Malt did nothing to help Lauren "who was in agony and dying behind his car" and instead chased after her boyfriend.

Mr Jackson said: "He didn't care about what he had just done and that tells you everything doesn't it."

The jury was also told that Malt's "deafening silence" in terms of his decision not to give evidence in the case was because "he's got no answer to give".

Mr Jackson said it was because "he knows he's guilty of murder".

The trial continues.