A father and his sons are to be sentenced after they admitted being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Christopher Gray, 45, and his sons, one of whom is also Christopher Gray, 19, and Tyrone Gray, 21, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 9).

Christopher Gray senior, of Alice Fisher Crescent, King's Lynn, who appeared in custody, admitted conspiracy to supply diamorphine and cocaine between January 3 and October 1 2021.

Christopher Gray junior, also of Alice Fisher Crescent, admitted the supply of diamorphine between the same dates.

His older brother, Tyrone, of the same street, admitted the supply of cocaine between the same dates.

Also appearing in court was Helen Cook, 42, also of Alice Fisher Crescent, Lynn, who admitted two counts of permitting premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs - cocaine and diamorphine - between January 3 and October 21, 2021.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until June 9 for reports to be carried out but warned the four defendants "all options, including custody" were open to the court in this case.

