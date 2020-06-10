Cyclist to be sentenced after death of woman following crash

Cyclist David Tilley will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court following the death of a woman after a crash.

A cyclist who was charged following the death of a woman after a crash is to be sentenced next month.

David Tilley, 38, has admitted causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving after a woman suffered serious head injuries following an incident on Louden Road, Cromer, on April 15 last year.

The woman died four months after the incident.

Tilley, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, near Cromer, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday when the case was mentioned,

The defendant’s barrister, Matthew McNiff, had sought a “goodyear indication” - an assessment from the judge as to what sentence the defendant might get were he to plead guilty to the offence.

Judge Anthony Bate indicated it would not result in a sentence of immediate imprisonment.

The matter was adjourned for a hearing which will take place on July 15 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared.