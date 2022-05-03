News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk sees rise in bike thefts as cycling increased in pandemic

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:21 PM May 3, 2022
Bike being stolen

More bikes were stolen in the Norfolk in the year up to December 2021. - Credit: Getty Images

More bikes were stolen in Norfolk last year after the pandemic made cycling more prevalent, especially among those looking to avoid public transport.

Cycle thefts reported to police rose 11pc from 876 to 980 in the year to December 2021, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It was the only category of theft to see an increase in the 12 month period with burglaries, car thefts and shoplifting all seeing double digit falls.

It comes as Admiral Insurance said the number of cycle theft claims had risen 56 per cent in the first two months of this year alone with the average claim being £941.

However, thefts in Norfolk are still below the pre-Covid levels when 1,260 were stolen in 2018, and 1,403 in 2019.

Figures showed Norwich East as the area targeted most by bike thieves. Other hot spots are Great Yarmouth, Kings Lynn North and Gaywood.

Norfolk

