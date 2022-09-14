Criminal court closures for Queen funeral adds to strike delays

All but a handful of hearings at Norfolk courts will not take place on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Norwich Crown Court, the county and family courts, and Norwich Magistrates’ Courts will all be closed to the public as a mark of respect on Monday, September 19.

Only urgent criminal hearings, including overnight custody cases will continue, in consultation with judges.

Where possible where defendants have been remanded to appear in court on the day of the funeral their case will be adjourned to the next available date.

The closures will add to pressures on courts which are already facing backlogs and cases being delayed due to a strike by criminal barristers.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) are taking industrial action in a dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

The CBA had been due to hold talks with new justice minister Brandon Lewis on Thursday but this has been postponed until September 20 due to the mourning period for the Queen.