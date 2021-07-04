Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month

Published: 4:24 PM July 4, 2021

Masked raiders, sexual predators, fraudsters and county lines drug dealers are among the people who were jailed in Norfolk last month.

Matthew Carpenter has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after assaulting a couple and threatening to hurt their dog with an imitation gun, demanding money and gold before making off empty-handed. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Matthew Carpenter

Masked and disguised as a delivery driver, Matthew Carpenter, 40, hit a householder over the head with a fake gun and threatened to shoot the family's pet dog during a terrifying burglary.

Carpenter, 40, was wearing a DPD delivery driver coat and cap when he entered the home on Chapel Lane, Methwold and threatened the family with an imitation gun, demanding they hand over gold and money, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He eventually fled empty-handed, warning the victims he would kill them if they contacted police. However he left behind his mask with his DNA on it.

He admitted aggravated burglary and possession of an imitation firearm and was jailed seven years.

In an impact statement, the burglary victims said it had been a terrifying experience and they had since had to move away from the address.

Agron Gjoni, left, and Aleksander Hasa, right, who have both been jailed after the discovery of a cannabis factory in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Agron Gjoni and Aleksander Hasa

A cannabis factory containing more than 270 mature plants was discovered on April 21 this year at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road.

At Norwich Crown Court, it was accepted Gjoni and Hasa had not set up the factory but John Farmer, prosecuting, said they were running it on behalf of others and were in an “operational management function”.

Both men, of no fixed abode, admitted production of cannabis and criminal damage, and were jailed for 27 months each.

He admitted aggravated burglary and possession of an imitation firearm and was jailed seven years.

Judge Anthony Bate described it as a “professional and sophisticated” cannabis factory in the heart of Norwich’s clubland.

Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ashley Bingley

Ashley Bingley, who was 24 when he became involved in a "clandestine" sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, was jailed for six years.

Bingley, now 29, of Wellington Road, Dereham, had denied seven offences of meeting a child through grooming, five counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity between March and August 2016.

Judge Anthony Bate said a significant term of imprisonment had been "inevitable given the gravity of your offending".

He said Bingley's offending escalated over time from messages into "clandestine sexual trysts" firstly at his home in Dereham and then in his car at locations around the Dereham area.

Benedict Peers, for Bingley, said the defendant had a difficult childhood with his father spending time in prison.

Andrew May

Trusted manager Andrew May, who gambled away more than £1.3m he defrauded from a Norfolk firm, was jailed four years.

May, 44, of Philip Nurse Road, Dersingham, who worked for King's Lynn based SealSkinz, created false invoices from suppliers and arranged payments to his personal Barclaycard account to fund his gambling addiction.

Norwich Crown Court heard nearly all the money was spent on gambling sites with one online site alone getting payments of £461,000. The total amounted to more than £1,336,000.

John Farmer, defending, said May had been assessed as having a mental disorder over his gambling addiction.

Judge Anthony Bate said it was a “sad and salutary illustration” about gambling addiction and accepted May had a pathological gambling disorder.

Shaun Mitchell

Shaun Mitchell, who kicked a victim in the head as he lay on the ground unconscious was told by a judge he was lucky not to have killed him, was jailed for 18 months.

Mitchell, 30, took part in an attack in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, with two others, outside a pub, which he had been thrown out from earlier in the evening, Norwich Crown Court had heard.

Mitchell of Camden Road, Great Yarmouth, had admitted causing actual bodily harm on May 15, 2019.

Judge Andrew Shaw said he was lucky he was only facing a charge of actual bodily harm and not a more serious charge.

He said: "This sort of violence won't be tolerated."

Two others involved in the assault were dealt with at another court hearing for their part in the attack.

Ermando Berdica has been jailed for 30 months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Ermando Berdica

Ermando Berdica, 19, of Walpole Road, in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for 30 months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the town.

Norwich Crown Court heard an investigation by officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team found Berdica, who pleaded guilty, had been supplying drugs when he was running the ‘Bambi’ county line in Yarmouth.

Paige-Leigh Lopes, 19, of St Antony’s Avenue in Gorleston, was also sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

It was established during the investigation that Lopes was assisting Berdica in the supply of drugs.

Prince Dwomoh

Prince Dwomoh, 22, from London, who sent children to Norwich with stocks of heroin and crack cocaine to sell, was jailed for four years.

Norwich Crown Court heard he was the holder of the phone for the Marlow line which supplied class A drugs in the city.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said Dwomoh, said the set-up was a classic county lines operation with bulk text messages being sent out to hundreds of numbers to get orders in for the drugs which were supplied from London.

She said that Dwomoh had sent the two teens to Norwich with drug supplies but they were both arrested and drugs and cash seized. One was carrying a knife.

Judge Katharine Moore said the exploitation of the teenagers made it more serious and that he had played a significant role.

Daniel Hewett

"Remorseful" lorry driver Daniel Hewett, 48, of Fairfax Road, Norwich, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after two people died and another was seriously injured after he caused a three-vehicle collision.

Hewett pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving on the A47 at Little Fransham on March 6 last year.

Judge Katharine Moore said she accepted Hewett's "clear remorse" however she rejected the defence's position that his inattention had been a "momentary lapse" in concentration.

Jonathan Goodman, defending Hewett, said the father-of-three had "no recollection" of what had happened and could not explain his actions.

He was also given a 19-and-a-half month driving ban.

Craig Hicks, of Silfield Street, Silfield near Wymondham, admitted attempted robbery and criminal damage and was jailed for five and half years. - Credit: Archant

Craig Hicks

Masked robber Craig Hicks who was locked inside a shop by brave workers caused £23,000 of damage as he used a hammer and a screwdriver to destroy CCTV cameras and stock as he desperately tried to escape.

Hicks, 39, of Silfield Street, Silfield near Wymondham, admitted attempted robbery of Steve McDonald News in Thorpe St Andrew and criminal damage. He was jailed for five and a half years at Norwich Crown Court.

Recorder Guy Ayers praised the courage of shop owner Bose Dasaolu and her colleague, saying: "They both behaved so bravely to thwart the attempted robbery."

In an impact statement Ms Dasaolu said she now felt on her guard and the worker who came to her aid now suffered from nightmares and felt anxious.

David Jackson

Jailed for 32 months, David Jackson defrauded his grandad out of more than £105,000 to fund his gambling addiction.

Jackson, 41, of Park Road, Norwich, admitted fraudly abusing his position while looking after the financial affairs of his grandfather, who had dementia.

He defrauded him of cash raised from the sale of his home, leaving the vulnerable pensioner with £20,000 in unpaid council care bills, Norwich Crown Court heard.

David Stewart, for Jackson, said his addiction to gambling caused him to offend: "He will never forgive himself that he let down his grandfather and other family members. He feels ashamed."

Judge Andrew Shaw said it was a serious breach of trust.

Sarah Harcourt (left) and Sally Harcourt have spent years terrorising some of the most vulnerable people in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Sally and Sarah Harcourt

Norwich sisters Sally and Sarah Harcourt, with more than 100 criminal convictions between them, were jailed for stealing from vulnerable people they had befriended.

The 44 and 41-year-old sisters, of Thatched Pavilion Court, had both pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Sally Harcourt had also pleaded guilty to a handling offence of a mobile phone belonging to a man she had befriended, while Sarah Harcourt pleaded guilty for a second breach of a CBO for approaching a person over the age of 65.

Prosecuting, Jude Durr said Sally Harcourt had persuaded her victim to use a mobile phone which she then used to steal £50.

They then befriended another vulnerable victim over the age of 65 from whom Sarah stole £100.

Both were sentenced for 12 months for a breach of their CBOs and six months for two thefts which will run concurrently.

Recorder Guy Ayers said: "These were thoroughly mean offences. You targeted vulnerable people with a view to stealing and taking advantage of them.”

