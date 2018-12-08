Search

Advanced search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drink driver, career criminal and organised crime gang

08 December, 2018 - 11:50
Martin Bolton (left), Jamie Gill (centre) and Dana Cox (right). Photo: Suffolk Police/Norfolk Police

Martin Bolton (left), Jamie Gill (centre) and Dana Cox (right). Photo: Suffolk Police/Norfolk Police

Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in Norfolk courts this week.

Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk PoliceMartin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police

Martin Bolton

Driver Martin Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” as Norwich Magistrates Court heard of a drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

The court heard how Mr Bolton’s car went onto the kerb and “straddled the path”, forcing the pedestrian to take avoiding action to avoid being struck.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks. Bolton was also banned from driving for 36 months and nine weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Jamie Gill and Dana Cox

Jamie Gill, 25, and Dana Cox, 22, were jailed this week for burglary and theft after carrying out a car-jacking and burgling the home of a woman who had offered them charitable help as they had both been sleeping rough.

Gill admitted burglary and robbery and was given an extended 10 year sentence made up of seven years custody and three years extended licence for the protection of the public.

Cox admitted burglary and theft and she was given 40 months jail.

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime gang

Members of an organised crime gang involved in more than 200 burglaries across the East of England were jailed for a total of more than 70 years this week.

Sentencing the gang Judge Holt, described John Eli Loveridge, 42, as a “professional career criminal” before passing a seven and a half year sentence on Loveridge, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk.

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk, who the judge said was “very actively involved right the way through” was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institute (YOI).

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely, was jailed for six and a half years.

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, was jailed for six and a half years in prison.

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire, was sentenced to four years in a Young Offenders Institute (YOI).

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five and a half years.

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five years.

Simon Oakley, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, who was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle was said to have played a “vital role” and was one of the “leading members of this conspiracy”.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years imprisonment.

James Pateman, 55, of no fixed abode, and his brother, Thomas Pateman, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridge, were also been convicted of handling stolen goods.

James was jailed for three and a half years and Thomas was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Mobility scooter rider dies after collision with car

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Norwich City v Bolton: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki is in prolific goalscoring form for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast