Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drink driver, career criminal and organised crime gang

Martin Bolton (left), Jamie Gill (centre) and Dana Cox (right). Photo: Suffolk Police/Norfolk Police Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in Norfolk courts this week.

Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police Martin Bolton. Photo: Suffolk Police

Martin Bolton

Driver Martin Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” as Norwich Magistrates Court heard of a drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

The court heard how Mr Bolton’s car went onto the kerb and “straddled the path”, forcing the pedestrian to take avoiding action to avoid being struck.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks. Bolton was also banned from driving for 36 months and nine weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Jamie Gill and Dana Cox were jailed for burglary and theft. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Jamie Gill and Dana Cox

Jamie Gill, 25, and Dana Cox, 22, were jailed this week for burglary and theft after carrying out a car-jacking and burgling the home of a woman who had offered them charitable help as they had both been sleeping rough.

Gill admitted burglary and robbery and was given an extended 10 year sentence made up of seven years custody and three years extended licence for the protection of the public.

Cox admitted burglary and theft and she was given 40 months jail.

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime gang

Members of an organised crime gang involved in more than 200 burglaries across the East of England were jailed for a total of more than 70 years this week.

Sentencing the gang Judge Holt, described John Eli Loveridge, 42, as a “professional career criminal” before passing a seven and a half year sentence on Loveridge, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk.

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk, who the judge said was “very actively involved right the way through” was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institute (YOI).

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely, was jailed for six and a half years.

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, was jailed for six and a half years in prison.

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire, was sentenced to four years in a Young Offenders Institute (YOI).

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five and a half years.

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was jailed for five years.

Simon Oakley, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, who was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle was said to have played a “vital role” and was one of the “leading members of this conspiracy”.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years imprisonment.

James Pateman, 55, of no fixed abode, and his brother, Thomas Pateman, 54, of Fen Road, Chesterton, Cambridge, were also been convicted of handling stolen goods.

James was jailed for three and a half years and Thomas was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.