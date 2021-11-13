News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Consultation to improve services as six in 10 criminals reoffend

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM November 13, 2021
Jail cells

Last year 30 offenders had 75 or more previous convictions or cautions. - Credit: PA

A consultation has been launched in a bid to improve Norfolk services aimed at preventing criminals from reoffending.

Organisations are being encouraged to take part in the survey to help understand how well offenders are supported in the county.

Statistics show more than six in 10 adults released from custodial sentences of fewer than 12 months reoffend, while the same proportion of juvenile offenders have reoffended within a year.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Norfolk Police

The survey, which runs until November 17, has been commissioned by Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie.

He said: “Norfolk’s Reducing Offending Plan is not just about tackling crime, it is about safeguarding vulnerable people, making sure criminal justice works for our communities and providing support for victims and witnesses.

“Quite simply, reducing offending changes lives. It changes the lives of our victims and witnesses, the lives of those who are offending and the lives of their families, in communities across Norfolk.”

