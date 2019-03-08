Search

Gang member involved in burglaries ordered to pay back £1

PUBLISHED: 13:20 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 June 2019

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

A member of an organised crime gang which carried out more than 200 burglaries across the East of England has been ordered to pay back just £1.

Almost 100 of the 200 raids, which cost victims more than £2m, were carried out in Norfolk, across 33 towns and villages.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of more than 70 years following an 11-month crime spree in 2017.

One of the members was back at Norwich Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing to try to claw back some of the cash,

Joe John Loveridge, 19, who got four years in a young offenders institution was said to have benefited to a figure of £125,040 from the crime spree but the court heard he had no assets so was ordered to pay back £1.

Judge Stephen Holt agreed the order and said that Loveridge should serve one day in prison in default.

