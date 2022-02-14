News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four in court charged with assaulting police during town centre fracas

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:37 PM February 14, 2022
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Four people have appeared in court in connection with a late-night town centre fracas that left two police officers injured.

Three men are set to stand trial for charges following the Saturday night incident that occurred on Watton High Street on September 5, 2020.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, Ryan Amys, 28, of Henry Cross Close, Shipdham, pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker but was told he still faces trial for affray. 

Solomon Patience, 26, School Road, Necton, Swaffham, faces charges including two counts of assaulting emergency workers and affray. Connor Williams, 25, St Michael’s Crescent, Great Cressingham, Thetford, is charged with affray and obstructing a police constable.

The case against the three was adjourned for a further hearing on February 25.

A fourth defendant, Kayleigh Turley, 26, of Henry Cross Close, Shipdham, pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker.

Imposing a 12 month conditional discharge and ordering she pay £200 to the police officer she assaulted, Judge Andrew Shaw said: “Police officers rightly expect to be protected by this court.”

