Drug dealer had 2kg of cannabis disguised as Christmas present

Police found cannabis with a street value of up to £19,000 wrapped as a Christmas present when they stopped a “jittery” drug dealer.

Richard Lane, 48, alerted officers after he was spotted acting suspiciously near an unlicensed music event on New Year’s Eve last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard his Range Rover was then stopped on St John’s Way in Thetford where he appeared “jittery, agitated and nervous”.

During a search of his vehicle officers discovered what appeared to be a Christmas present, which Lane claimed was a dog bed, but which was giving off the strong smell of cannabis.

When opened it was found to contain almost two kilos of cannabis with an estimated value of between £14,500 and £19,000.

The prosecution told the court that after being arrested he was found to be wearing two pairs of trousers, under which he had £2,225 in cash wrapped in cling film strapped to his legs.

A search of his home found a safe containing more cannabis and mobile phones. In police interviews Lane, of Jubilee Close, Cawston, refused to make any comment but he later pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property in relation to the money.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (October 28) to be sentenced.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said: “I would submit that the evidence overall tends to the inference that he is a transporter of the cannabis. He is taking it from one place to another on behalf of someone else higher up the chain.

“There is no evidence of him being actively involved in the supply of cannabis at street level, for example breaking it up into smaller amounts.”

Recorder Simon Taylor said: “These are serious offences. You were found with nearly 2kg of herbal cannabis in a sealed bag concealed as a present.

“You were also found with cash that is now conceded by you to be criminal property.”

Sentencing him to two years imprisonment suspended for two years, Mr Taylor said the only reason he was not being sent immediately to prison was because he is the sole carer of his son, who has specialist needs.

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days, 240 hours unpaid work and pay £400 in costs.