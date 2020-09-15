Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The parents of a three-month-old girl who died from a severe head injury have been charged with her murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 last year after the baby became unresponsive at her home in Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she died on December 20.

A post mortem examination established Eleanor died from a severe head injury. It also revealed she was malnourished and had numerous historic fractures and a case was launched by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, Eleanor’s parents, have both been charged with her murder. The couple, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, were remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (September 16).