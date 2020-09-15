Search

Advanced search

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

PUBLISHED: 15:40 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 15 September 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The parents of a three-month-old girl who died from a severe head injury have been charged with her murder.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 last year after the baby became unresponsive at her home in Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she died on December 20.

A post mortem examination established Eleanor died from a severe head injury. It also revealed she was malnourished and had numerous historic fractures and a case was launched by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, Eleanor’s parents, have both been charged with her murder. The couple, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, were remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (September 16).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Girl, 13, punched and kicked during park assault

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

FANS RETURN: EFL pilots for this weekend approved

Norwich City's last game with fans at Carrow Road was a 1-0 win over Leicester on February 28 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images