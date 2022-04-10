Drug arrests and vulnerable victims helped in county lines crackdown

Police made arrests and helped 50 vulnerable people in Norfolk as part of county lines crackdown. - Credit: ERSOU

Five people were arrested in Norfolk and almost 50 vulnerable people were helped as part of a region-wide crackdown on county lines.

Police, supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and other partners, took action aimed at disrupting those involved in drug dealing and safeguarding victims, including children.

Detective Inspector Kelly Gray, county lines coordinator, said: “This was another successful intensification of action, bringing down those involved in county drug lines across the region.”

In total 151 people were arrested, 34 in Norfolk and Suffolk, while 34 dangerous weapons including 17 knives, £48,000 worth of drugs and more than £150,000 in cash were seized across the region.

Officers also recovered 35 phones used as drug lines.

County lines typically involve drug gangs selling their products in other towns using a dedicated phone line.

It often involves intimidation, grooming and exploitation, particularly of young or vulnerable people.