Councillor accused of threats has case dropped

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:27 PM May 11, 2022
Thetford Town Councillor Mark Taylor has called for "open air" council meetings in Kings House garde

Thetford town councillor Mark Taylor who was accused of using threatening and insulting words to two women has had the case discontinued - Credit: Thetford Town Council

A Thetford town councillor who denied using threatening and insulting words to harass two women has had his case discontinued.

Mark Taylor, 61, who represents Priory ward in Thetford, had been due to stand trial accused of four counts of using threatening and insulting words and behaviour to two women during an incident in Thetford on June 26 last year.

The trial had been due to go ahead at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Monday (May 9) but was not listed.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates CourtByline: Sonya Duncan

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court where Mark Taylor had been due to stand trial before the case was discontinued - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) said that CPS discontinued the offences on April 25 2022 as there was "not enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction".

Mr Taylor, of Abbey Green, Thetford, had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January.

Speaking after the decision to discontinue the case, Mr Taylor said he was "not happy".

He said: "I've done nothing wrong.

"They've said to me there's no evidence.

"It's been a lot of hassle for me, I'm not happy."


