‘A dangerous overreaction’ - Norfolk activists on outlawing protest tactics

Plans to make it illegal for protestors to glue or chain themselves up at demonstrations have been described as "very excessive and vindictive" by activists.

The government intends to make it a criminal offence to cause serious disruption by so-called 'locking-on’, with a sentence of up to six months and an unlimited fine.

The new measures would also give police the powers to stop and search people to seize items such as chains, glue and bamboo scaffolding structures, where officers have a reasonable suspicion.

Home secretary Priti Patel. - Credit: PA

Amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which already included powers to ban protests over noise, follow the disruption caused on motorways by Insulate Britain demonstrations.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “We have seen some of the most self-defeating and dangerous protests ever seen in recent years with people gluing themselves to roads and locking themselves to vehicles and buildings, causing serious disruption to the law-abiding majority across the country.

“These are selfish actions which drain the police of resources.”

Lucy Galvin (second from right) was among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange. - Credit: PA

Norfolk climate campaigners who have taken part in direct action said the changes would make many forms of peaceful protest illegal.

Norwich city councillor Lucy Galvin, who was among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange in 2019, said: “It’s a very dangerous overreaction on the part of the government.

Former city councillor Lucy Galvin. - Credit: Contributed

“We did what we did in a very peaceful way and any free and democratic society needs to guard these freedoms very carefully.

“This is a clearly a very excessive and vindictive measure. If you remove people’s right to protest peacefully you run a big risk as a society of actually making things a lot worse.”

Norwich Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn superglued his hand to a road in London. - Credit: Archant

Green Party city councillor Jamie Osborn superglued his hand to a road in London as part of Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019, while Norwich climate activist Gabriella Ditton, who has been arrested 16 times and has said she expects to go to prison, took part in a 13 hour blockade of newspaper printing presses using ‘locking-on’ tactics.

“Ultimately you can't stop good people doing what's right. This has been seen throughout history,” she said.

Extinction Rebellion protest using bamboo lock-ons to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

“This will only cost the state hundreds of thousands to keep us in prison, and cost themselves reputationally in the long run as they guys who imprisoned peaceful protestors.”