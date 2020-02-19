Search

Advanced search

Norfolk climate activists charged over protest to dig up Trinity College lawn

PUBLISHED: 12:16 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 19 February 2020

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies". Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire

Three climate activists from Norfolk are among six people who have been charged with criminal damage following protests that saw lawn outside a Cambridge University college dug up.

The grass outside the 16th-century Trinity College was targeted on February 17, with the group citing the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies" as a reason for the protest.

Activists also cited the college's role in the proposed development of Innocence Farm at Trimley St Martin in Suffolk.

Extinction Rebellion members had set up a week-long road blockade in Cambridge and last week a meeting had to be abandoned when a protester abseiled into the city council chamber.

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies". Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire

About 40 protesters also gathered outside a research centre run by global oilfield services firm Schlumberger, to the west of the city.

MORE: 'I have no regrets': The ordinary women risking criminal convictions for Extinction Rebellion

Cambridgeshire Police said six people have been charged with criminal damage and one released under investigation following the protests.

Gabriella Ditton, 26, of Violet Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage in connection with incidents at Trinity College on Monday and the Schlumberger building in Madingley Road, Cambridge, on February 18.

Extinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up lawn. Picture: Tim Norman/PA WireExtinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up lawn. Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Caitlin Fay, 19, of Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been charged with criminal damage in connection with an incident at Trinity College on Monday.

Gilbert Murray, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Norwich, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at Trinity College.

Three people from Cambridge, two women in their 20s and a man in his 60s, have also been charged with offences including criminal damage and obstructing police.

All have been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 30.

A 53-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the Schlumberger building protest has been released under investigation.

MORE: Head shaving protest over 'shameful refusal' of climate emergency

Trinity College Cambridge has said it "regrets the criminal damage done to its property".

A spokeswoman said: "The college respects the right to freedom of speech and non-violent protest but draws the line at criminal damage and asked the protesters to leave.

"Academics at Trinity are actively engaged in research to understand and develop solutions to climate change, and taking practical steps forward."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

How silent discos are making dementia patients ‘smile for first time in years’

Carers and residents at St John's House Care Home, Norwich, dance at a silent disco. Photo: Fiona Mawby

Council disappointed it was unable to discuss ‘delicate human resources issue’ due to protesters

Attleborough town mayor Tony Crouch walked out of the council meeting on Monday night. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Don’t miss out on County Farms opportunities, young farmers are told

Duncan Slade and Tom Proctor of Norfolk County Council joined Downham Market Young Farmers' Club (YFC) to discuss opportunities on the Norfolk County Farms estate. Picture: Luke Wing

Norfolk climate activists charged over protest to dig up Trinity College lawn

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's
Drive 24