Norfolk climate activists charged over protest to dig up Trinity College lawn

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies". Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire

Three climate activists from Norfolk are among six people who have been charged with criminal damage following protests that saw lawn outside a Cambridge University college dug up.

Today the concerned citizens of @xr_cambridge and @xryouthcambs dug up Trinity College lawn to highlight the college's collusion in the destruction of nature



We are in a #EcologicalEmergency. Trinity College can't claim to care while profiting from destruction



Tom Dorrington pic.twitter.com/hlPZRBzCag — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) February 17, 2020

The grass outside the 16th-century Trinity College was targeted on February 17, with the group citing the college's "ties with fossil fuel companies" as a reason for the protest.

Activists also cited the college's role in the proposed development of Innocence Farm at Trimley St Martin in Suffolk.

Extinction Rebellion members had set up a week-long road blockade in Cambridge and last week a meeting had to be abandoned when a protester abseiled into the city council chamber.

About 40 protesters also gathered outside a research centre run by global oilfield services firm Schlumberger, to the west of the city.

About 40 protesters also gathered outside a research centre run by global oilfield services firm Schlumberger, to the west of the city.

Cambridgeshire Police said six people have been charged with criminal damage and one released under investigation following the protests.

Gabriella Ditton, 26, of Violet Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage in connection with incidents at Trinity College on Monday and the Schlumberger building in Madingley Road, Cambridge, on February 18.

Extinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up lawn. Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire Extinction Rebellion logo at Trinity College in Cambridge after activists dug up lawn. Picture: Tim Norman/PA Wire

Caitlin Fay, 19, of Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been charged with criminal damage in connection with an incident at Trinity College on Monday.

Gilbert Murray, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Norwich, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at Trinity College.

Three people from Cambridge, two women in their 20s and a man in his 60s, have also been charged with offences including criminal damage and obstructing police.

All have been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 30.

A 53-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the Schlumberger building protest has been released under investigation.

Trinity College Cambridge has said it "regrets the criminal damage done to its property".

A spokeswoman said: "The college respects the right to freedom of speech and non-violent protest but draws the line at criminal damage and asked the protesters to leave.

"Academics at Trinity are actively engaged in research to understand and develop solutions to climate change, and taking practical steps forward."