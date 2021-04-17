Injured man found on Norfolk beach could be linked to woman's death

Published: 7:43 AM April 17, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man found on a Norfolk beach with life-threatening injuries could be linked to the death of a woman in Leicester, it has emerged.

The 54-year-old man, from Leicester, was found on a beach in Hunstanton with life threatening injuries after it is believed he fell from cliffs.

Emergency services were called to Old Hunstanton just after 9.15am - Credit: Chris Bishop

He was winched up from the beach at Old Hunstanton by a coastguard air sea rescue helicopter, before being flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, by air ambulance.

Following the incident, which happened on Thursday (April 15) morning, the man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A coastguard helicopter was called in to winch the injured man off the beach at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) are carrying out enquiries into the incident as part of an investigation into the death of a woman in Leicester.

Officers attended a property in Tennis Court Drive, Leicester, at around 10.30am on Thursday, April 15 following the concern for the welfare of the occupant inside.

Once inside the address the body of a woman, in her 40s, was found.

The woman’s family have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A scene preservation remains in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and enquiries to be carried out at the address.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield from EMSOU, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this stage, we believe the two incidents are linked and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

“Officers are in the area of Tennis Court Drive and Hunstanton conducting a number of enquiries and will be speaking to local residents to see if they saw or heard anything which may be connected to what happened.

“I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who hasn’t spoken to police who may have any information related to this incident to get in touch.

“The information you may have could prove extremely important to our investigation so please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 127 of 15 April.

Alternatively you can report online at https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/