Norfolk cliff fall man could face murder trial next summer
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A man charged with the murder of a woman after he was found with serious injuries at the foot of cliffs in Norfolk could stand trial next year.
Kaushik Solanki, 54, was airlifted to hospital after being found at Old Hunstanton on April 15 this year having suffered multiple injuries, including broken legs and arms.
As he was being winched off the beach by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, police found the body of a woman, Manisha Solanki, at an address in Leicester.
She was found dead at a property in Tennis Court Drive, Humberstone, at around 10.30am.
The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a head injury.
Kaushik Solanki, of Tennis Court Drive, Humberstone, appeared appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (December 21) having been charged with murder.
No pleas were entered but a date for a trial - expected to last between seven and 10 days - was provisionally set for July 18 next year.
The case was adjourned until February 25 next year with Solanki being remanded in custody.
