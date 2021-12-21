Man found with serious injuries in Norfolk charged with murder of woman
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A man who was found with serious injuries at the foot of cliffs in Norfolk has been charged with the murder of a woman in Leicester.
Kaushik Solanki, 54, was airlifted to hospital after being found at Old Hunstanton on April 15 this year.
As he was being winched off the beach by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, police found the body of a woman, Manisha Solanki, at an address in Leicester.
She was found dead at a property in Tennis Court Drive, Humberstone, at around 10.30am.
The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a head injury.
Kaushik Solanki, of Tennis Court Drive, Humberstone, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 21 December) having been charged with murder,
He is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court this afternoon.
