Churches warned to be vigilant for renewed lead theft risk

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:16 PM April 27, 2022
Pulham St Mary church after having lead stolen from its roof in 2016. 

Pulham St Mary church after having lead stolen from its roof in 2016. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Soaring metal prices has seen churches warned to step up vigilance against organised gangs of thieves. 

High demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in global metal prices, has seen a spike in the number of churches suffering thefts, said specialist insurer Ecclesiastical.

Attempted lead theft from the roof of Scottow Church.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lead has one of the highest metal recycling rates and demand is soaring globally meaning churches are a valuable target for thieves. - Credit: Archant

Criminal gangs target unprotected church buildings, often in remote rural locations, to steal lead roofs, flashing and even drain pipes.

The devastating impact on historic buildings was shown when St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was one of four churches targeted by thieves in February 2020.

Two-thirds of the lead roof was stripped off with an estimated £30,000 worth of damage caused to the Grade I listed building with water damage to the interior including to its pews and furniture.

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

Other churches that reported attempted thefts of lead including St George’s in Gooderstone and St Martin's in Fincham.

A month later three men were caught red-handed on the roof of Long Stratton Methodist Church attempting to steal lead.

Last year a prolific gang was jailed for a spate of thefts in Lincolnshire and beyond, with sentences totalling more than 22 years for the crimes that caused more than £2 million in damage, while another gang is currently awaiting trial.

Overall the number of thefts from Norfolk's churches has fallen since the launch of the Roof Alarm Scheme in 2017.

One of the cameras at North Lopham Church, the first church to benefit from the roof alarm scheme. P

Cameras at North Lopham, one of the churches to benefit from the roof alarm scheme. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Scores of churches are now alarmed across the county with many having had additional security measures installed.

However, Jo Whyman, risk management director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said while the last two years have seen a drop in claims, Covid lockdowns may have played a part in this.

“There is a risk that the continuing economic downturn in the UK and high value of scrap metal could see an increase in theft of metal from historical buildings such as churches, which is why it is vital that they take steps to protect their premises from unscrupulous offenders,” he said.

Church roof theft

Churches are being urged to remain vigilant and take extra measures as metal thefts from churches increase. - Credit: Ecclesiastical

“Theft of metal can have a devastating impact on churches and heritage buildings. 

“Aside from the cost of replacing the metal, further damage can happen as a result of exposure to the elements which can cost thousands of pounds. 

“It is vital that churches in Norfolk take steps to protect themselves from thieves.”

Signs at North Lopham Church warning of the roof alarm system. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Churches are being urged to install extra security measures. - Credit: Denise Bradley 


