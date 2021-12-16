61 drivers caught over limit in first two weeks of festive campaign

Dozens have been caught over the limit so far in Norfolk police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign. - Credit: Archant

Dozens of motorists have been caught over the limit on Norfolk’s roads during the first two weeks of the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The month-long festive campaign, launched on December 1, has seen police hammering home the message that ‘one or two’ extra drinks could kill.

Despite the high profile warning 32 people were arrested for driving with excess alcohol during the first 14 days of the campaign.

A further 29 people were arrested on the county’s roads on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. - Credit: IAN BURT

Sergeant Peter Howlett, of Norfolk roads policing, said: “It’s very disappointing because everyone knows they should not be drinking and driving.

“Anyone convicted of a driving under the influence offence, alcohol or drugs, is facing an absolute minimum of 12 months disqualification and once levels increase so does the punishment.

“The penalties are harsh but the penalties to themselves and their loved ones and the risks to everyone else in the community is even harsher.”

The number arrested so far this year is double that at the same stage of the Christmas campaign last year.

Police are carrying out additional patrols, including early morning checks, as part of Christmas drink and drug drive campaign. - Credit: Archant

However Covid restrictions meant many festive events and family gatherings did not take place last year, while people can more freely celebrate over this Christmas and New Year.

It has seen police warn drivers not to take risks as they try to make up for last year’s cancelled Christmas.

“Have a designated driver, use public transport or taxi,” said Sgt Howlett.

“Have a plan because irrespective of the very serious road safety risks, you are looking at the economic consequences to yourself and your family that are forgotten about at the time of offending.”

Specific time slots have once again been reserved at Norwich Magistrates Court to deal with those caught drink driving.

This effectively means people losing their driving licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed, whilst facing additional fines.

The month-long Christmas drink-drive crackdown runs until New Year's Day. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Of those caught so far 18 people have been fast-tracked to next available court while 26 have been charged to a later court date. Others have been released under investigation.

The campaign, which runs until New Year’s Day, includes extra roadside checks throughout the day and night, including early morning checks, as well as intelligence-led enforcement.

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug driving should contact Norfolk Police on 101.