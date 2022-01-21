Drunk drivers three times over limit among 161 caught in festive crackdown
Credit: PA
Drivers more than three times over the limit were among 161 arrested on Norfolk’s roads during the Christmas drink and drug drive crackdown.
The month-long festive campaign, which ran from December 1 to New Year’s Day, saw police hammering home the message that ‘one or two’ extra drinks could kill.
Despite the high profile warnings, 868 motorists were stopped or dealt with by officers with just under one in five being arrested.
Those arrested included 85 motorists on suspicion of drink-driving, 51 on suspicion of drug-driving, while nine people were arrested for failing to provide a specimen.
A further 16 people were arrested for being unfit through drink or drugs.
It was almost double the numbers arrested during the Christmas campaign last year, however Covid restrictions meant many festive events and family gatherings did not take place in 2020.
Chief inspector Jon Chapman, of Norfolk joint roads and armed policing team, said: “It is incredibly disappointing that so many people are still prepared to take such unnecessary risks with their lives and the lives of others, when everyone is fully aware of the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs."
Among those arrested was Linda Johnson, 64, of Anchor Street, Tunstead, who "veered dangerously across the road" and hit a dog walker on Christmas Day.
Norwich Magistrates Court heard she was found to have 105mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Meanwhile Michael Watts, 27, of Rougholme Close, Gressenhall, who crashed his van on Drayton Hall Lane in Dereham, blew 81mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.
And David Crooke, 51, of Fincham Road, Barton Bendish, blew 78 micrograms of alcohol after he crashed his Nissan Qashqai into a ditch on the A47.
Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "It is disappointing that so many people choose to ignore the warnings issued by my policing colleagues and get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs."
In total 768 people were breathalysed with 683 providing negative tests, 75 people were drug-drive tested, with 24 proving negative.
In Suffolk, 150 were arrested, 74 on suspicion of drink-driving, 67 on suspicion of drug-driving, eight for failing to provide a specimen and one person for being unfit through drink or drugs.