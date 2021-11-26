Festive drivers warned ‘don’t try to make up for lost Covid Christmas’

Festive motorists are being warned not to take risks with alcohol, amid concerns some might try to make up for last year’s cancelled Christmas.

The month-long Christmas drink and drug drive campaign is due to begin in Norfolk on December 1 with police hammering home the message that ‘one or two’ extra drinks could kill.

Extra patrols during the festive drink and drug drive campaign will be intelligence led. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Last year, in Norfolk, 46 drivers provided positive alcohol readings, while eight people failed to provide a specimen and four people were prosecuted for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Meanwhile, 28 people failed roadside drug tests. As a result, a total of 86 motorists were arrested throughout the campaign.

However, while Covid restrictions meant many festive events and family gatherings did not take place last year, people will be able to more freely celebrate over this Christmas and New Year.

Police will be carrying out roadside checks throughout the day and night, including early morning checks. - Credit: Archant

Inspector Simon Jones, from Norfolk police’s joint roads and armed policing team said: “We acknowledge that it has been a tough year and many people will want to enjoy the festive season, which of course we would encourage, however if you are driving to a party or the pub for example, please consider whether it is necessary to have a drink at all.

“If you know you are having an alcoholic drink then please organise a lift home or a taxi before you go out.”

Specific time slots have once again been reserved at Norwich Magistrates Courts to deal with those caught drink driving - Credit: Archant

The campaign, which runs until New Year’s Day, will see officers carrying out roadside checks throughout the day and night, including early morning checks, as well as intelligence-led enforcement activity.

Police will also be using social media to show the day-to-day impact of losing your licence to drink or drug driving using the hashtag #NoExcuse.

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “As always, we encourage members of the public to provide information about potential offenders to help officers identify who they are, so they can take appropriate action and prevent such collisions occurring.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Norfolk Police

“Specific time slots have once again been reserved at Norwich Magistrates Courts to deal with those caught drink driving.

“This effectively means that offenders could lose their driving licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed, whilst facing additional fines.”