News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Your chance to pose crime concerns to Norfolk's police chiefs

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:00 PM October 20, 2022
Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie with Norfolk Constabulary Chief Constable

Norfolk police and crime commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie, with Norfolk chief constable, Paul Sanford - Credit: Jason Bye

People are being offered the opportunity to quiz the county’s police and crime commissioner and chief constable at a live Q&A this evening.

PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie and chief constable Paul Sanford will be discussing the current and future challenges facing policing in Norfolk at a meeting at Norwich City Hall.

Members of the public are invited to attend the in-person event on Thursday, October 20, between 6pm and 8pm to hear more and ask questions.

The event is one of a series of similar engagement meetings set to take place across the county ahead of the launch of the police budget consultation for 2023/24.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “The aim is for Norfolk residents to get a clear idea about the demands on policing and challenges my policing colleagues face currently and in the future.”

Two further Q&A events are due to be held on November 16 in Great Yarmouth and December 13 in King’s Lynn.  

Mr Orpen-Smellie will also be hosting a series of smaller events across Norfolk including Downham Market, Gorleston, Holt, Fakenham, Thetford, Cromer, North Walsham, Swaffham, Dereham, Diss and Wymondham.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas

Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon