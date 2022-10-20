Your chance to pose crime concerns to Norfolk's police chiefs

People are being offered the opportunity to quiz the county’s police and crime commissioner and chief constable at a live Q&A this evening.

PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie and chief constable Paul Sanford will be discussing the current and future challenges facing policing in Norfolk at a meeting at Norwich City Hall.

Members of the public are invited to attend the in-person event on Thursday, October 20, between 6pm and 8pm to hear more and ask questions.

The event is one of a series of similar engagement meetings set to take place across the county ahead of the launch of the police budget consultation for 2023/24.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “The aim is for Norfolk residents to get a clear idea about the demands on policing and challenges my policing colleagues face currently and in the future.”

Two further Q&A events are due to be held on November 16 in Great Yarmouth and December 13 in King’s Lynn.

Mr Orpen-Smellie will also be hosting a series of smaller events across Norfolk including Downham Market, Gorleston, Holt, Fakenham, Thetford, Cromer, North Walsham, Swaffham, Dereham, Diss and Wymondham.