Online platforms must do more to tackle growing fraud, chief constable says

Online platform have been urged to do more to help tackle fraud. - Credit: PA

Norfolk’s chief constable has urged online platforms to do more to tackle the growing threat from internet fraudsters.

Paul Sanford said investigations into online fraud are being hampered by a lack of timely information from platforms, including social media companies.

It comes as the latest set of national crime figures showed Norfolk had seen an increase in fraud and computer-based crime.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He told a meeting of Norfolk's Police and Crime Panel that online companies needed to take “greater responsibility” for some of the crimes perpetrated on their platforms.

“Some of the platforms on which these sorts of crimes are perpetrated could make our lives a lot easier with the timely provision of information and evidence,” he added.

“I do strongly feel, yes there is a need for police to look at our response to these challenges, but the platforms on which this crime is often committed need to do their bit to prevent it happening in the first place.”

Tim Adams, one of the co-ordinators of Cromer Cares community group. - Credit: Tim Adams

North Norfolk district councillor Tim Adams said he was “very concerned about lack of fraud arrests and convictions” and urged Norfolk to join other forces in pressing for action nationally over online crime.

“I heard an example this week with young people being targeted on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook Marketplace buying essentially fake items of clothing and footwear, so it is affecting every age group,” he said.

“These social media platforms offer no buyer protection and I don’t think in some cases you’re even allowed to sell items on them, so there is clearly more to do.”

Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie has pledged responding to a growth in fraud will be a priority in his new police, crime and community safety plan but said it was a national problem.

Norfolk has seen growing online crime. - Credit: PA

“A lot of the criminals conducting this activity are not in Norfolk, indeed they are not even in this country,” he said. “I’m aware of one case which was a ransomware attack where the perpetrator was found at the other end of the Mediterranean.”

Mr Sanford said people could reduce the risk of falling victim by changing their passwords and being extra cautious over online transactions.

A scheme called Operation Bodyguard offers support to people identified as vulnerable even where the crime is not being investigated, he added.