Your chance to quiz Norfolk’s new chief constable

People will have a chance to question Norfolk's chief constable at the first accountability meeting of 2022 and the first since he was appointed in the post permanently.

The quarterly meetings are one of the ways Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie publicly holds the police to account.

They offer the public the chance to question the new chief constable Paul Sanford and senior officers directly.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "It's incredibly important to me that our constabulary is delivering the best possible service for the people of the county and it is by seeking answers to concerns or worries that we can understand what is working well and where improvements can be made.”

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The next meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 26 and a recording of the meeting will be published after the event.

Questions must be submitted prior to the meeting no later than midnight on Wednesday, January 12 via the Norfolk PCC website or email to opccn@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively post them to PCC Accountability Meeting Questions, OPCCN, Jubilee House, Falconers Chase, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 0WW.