News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Your chance to quiz Norfolk’s new chief constable

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:39 PM January 11, 2022
The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

People will have a chance to question Norfolk's chief constable at the first accountability meeting of 2022 and the first since he was appointed in the post permanently.

The quarterly meetings are one of the ways Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie publicly holds the police to account. 

They offer the public the chance to question the new chief constable Paul Sanford and senior officers directly.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "It's incredibly important to me that our constabulary is delivering the best possible service for the people of the county and it is by seeking answers to concerns or worries that we can understand what is working well and where improvements can be made.”

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into t

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The next meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 26 and a recording of the meeting will be published after the event.

Questions must be submitted prior to the meeting no later than midnight on Wednesday, January 12 via the Norfolk PCC website or email to opccn@norfolk.police.uk. 

Alternatively post them to PCC Accountability Meeting Questions, OPCCN, Jubilee House, Falconers Chase, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 0WW.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Che

Video

7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon