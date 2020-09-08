Search

Woman stole £120,000 from village charity

PUBLISHED: 18:22 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 08 September 2020

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

The clerk of a charity which helps those in need in a Norfolk village stole more than £120,000 over seven years, a court heard.

Emma Greeno, 44, worked for the Pentney Charity Trust in King’s Lynn when she withdrew a number of payments from the charity’s account - totalling more than £120,000 - between 2011 and 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard that on July 19 2018 a trustee of the charity trust was contacted by the Charities Official Investment Fund (COIF) regarding an application to withdraw a sum of money from the Pentney Charity Fund.

The trustee questioned the application with the COIF, stating that payments should never be withdrawn from the account.

Following further suspicions, after the charities bank statement was reviewed, Greeno was contacted by the trustee and asked for an explanation.

Greeno, of Westfield, Narborough, stated the application was likely to be an error and claimed to have filled in the wrong form.

But on September 5 2018 Greeno requested a meeting with the trustee and disclosed that she had used the charity’s fund to withdraw approximately £60,000 over a period of three years.

She initially claimed to have been blackmailed.

The matter was referred to Norfolk Police and following extensive enquiries Greeno was arrested at her home address in September 2018 and later charged with fraud by abuse of position.

Greeno was sentenced to a total of two years and six months last week after having pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position at an earlier hearing.

Speaking after the case, a Pentney Charity spokesman said: “The Trustees of The Pentney Charity have journeyed through a difficult 20 months since the discovery of the financial irregularities occasioned by the action of the then clerk to the charity.

“We are most grateful to Norfolk Police and the Financial Ombudsman for all their time and assistance in bringing this case before the courts. The charity has been able to carry on its day to day work in supporting those in need in the village of Pentney and although certain projects within the village had to wait for the support the charity had promised these have now all been honoured.”

