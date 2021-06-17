Published: 2:49 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:07 PM June 17, 2021

A man stabbed a friend in the chest with a screwdriver following an argument with friends at a cemetery.

Douglas Dickson, 41, had been at Great Yarmouth cemetery with friends when a argument broke out.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the victim was stabbed with a screwdriver in his right pectoral muscle.

Norwich Crown Court heard the injury caused following the incident on July 30 2019 required extensive surgery due to the closeness to his lung.

Extracts of an impact statement from the victim were read out in court stating the victim has "ongoing difficulties" arising from the injury.

Dickson had previously sought a Goodyear indication - an assessment from the judge as to what the likely sentence might be were a guilty plea to be offered - from Judge Anthony Bate.

The defendant, who has 33 previous convictions from 76 offences, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Judge Bate said: "Its disappointing to see someone of a relatively mature age still troubling the courts in the way that you have."

But Judge Bate said he was able to follow the recommendations of a pre-sentence report to give the defendant a suspended sentence of imprisonment.

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said there had been an "abstinence of further offending" from the defendant who had "cooperated properly" with the warnings previously given by the judge.

DIckson was also given 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) as well as 35 days on an accredited thinking skills programme.

He was also ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work.