Carer could stand trial over treatment of disabled patient

A carer accused of ill-treating or neglecting a disabled private hospital patient - who later died - could stand trial next year.

Dami Tobi Ayan, 61, has been charged with ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person without capacity - Ben King, 32, from Aylsham, who had Down’s Syndrome and learning difficulties.

Ayan, of Kensington Place, Norwich, was a carer at Cawston Park Hospital, near Aylsham, and the alleged offence occurred on July 29, 2020.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

A provisional trial date of May 22 next year was pencilled in but no plea was entered as the defendant was not represented due to the ongoing barristers' strike.

The hearing will resume on November 18 this year when it is hoped pleas will be able to be entered.

Cawston Park Hospital, which used to be run by Jeesal Group, is no longer open.