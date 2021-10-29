Drink drive carer fell asleep looking after man in his 90s, court told

A carer for a man in his 90s was three times the alcohol limit when she drove the 20-minute journey to look after him, a court heard.

Lynn Mandizvidza-Mason, 42, was so drunk that she promptly fell asleep on arrival and couldn’t be woken.

Police were called to the home in Kirk Road, Walpole St Andrew, and they too had difficulty rousing her.

Mandizvidza-Mason appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead guilty to drink-driving on September 24, 2021.

The court was told that she had not turned up to work the previous night and was 30 minutes late on this occasion.

Prosecutor Hannah Butler said Mandizvidza-Mason was an overnight carer for the man whose daughter had called police to say she was unable to get her to leave.

“The informant had seen the defendant pull up in the car and stumble over to her father’s annexe. She had spoken to the carer who had denied drinking, yet had a mouthful of mints and still smelt of alcohol,” added Miss Butler.

“Officers attending found the defendant asleep in a chair. They took a couple of minutes to rouse her, despite shining a torch at her, rocking her gently and calling her name.”

Miss Barber added: “She laughed loudly when officers told her why they were there.”

Mandizvidza-Mason claimed a friend had dropped her off but the court was told her car was still on the drive with open cans of K cider in the drinks holders.

She blew 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in a preliminary test. By the time she gave an evidential test in custody the level had risen to 110. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Barber said: “In interview, she admitted driving from her home address. She said she had been drinking most of the day and admitted her driving would have been impaired.

“She showed remorse and realised her actions would have put others’ lives at risk.”

A pre-sentence report was ordered and the case was adjourned to December 1.

Mandizvidza-Mason, of Hall View Road, was given an interim driving disqualification.