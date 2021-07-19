Published: 3:59 PM July 19, 2021

General view of Milton Avenue, King's Lynn. Eidmantas Dervinis, of Milton Avenue, has previously admitted producing cannabis. - Credit: Google Street View

A man accused of producing cannabis has had his case adjourned so he can seek legal representation.

Eidmantas Dervinis, 54, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Monday (July 19) after having previously admitted producing 6446.4g of cannabis.

But Dervinis, of Milton Avenue, King's Lynn, who spoke through an interpreter, was not represented.

The case was adjourned by Judge Katharine Moore until August 9 so the defendant could "try and get legal representation".

The defendant was granted bail but warned he could be sentenced in his absence if he did not return next month.