Campsite owner cleared over Norfolk stately home neighbour dispute

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:56 AM March 3, 2022
Helen Robinson and Ben Budworth are restoring Bylaugh Hall, after years of it being derelict. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A dispute between the owners of a Norfolk stately home and a neighbouring campsite that ended up in court has been dismissed after prosecutors offered no evidence.

Andreas Medler, 52, of Beechwood Avenue in Aylmerton, had been accused of causing criminal damage when he drove over a grass verge at Bylaugh Hall.

He had also been charged with stealing a dog collar during an incident involving dogs belonging to Ben Budworth, the owner and publisher of The Lady magazine, who bought the historic hall, just outside Swanton Morley, in 2016.

Bylaugh Hall and neighbouring Bylaugh Country Park caravan and camp site. - Credit: Google

A trial had been due to take place at Norwich Magistrates Court, but at the hearing both charges were formally dismissed when no evidence was offered. 

Mr Medler, who runs Bylaugh Country Park Caravan and Camping, said: “I don’t believe I did anything wrong so I think justice has been done. Being accused of theft and criminal damage isn’t nice so I’m pleased it is over.”

District judge David Wilson had previously urged both parties to consider a “more sensible” resolution to avoid an expensive trial.

