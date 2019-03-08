Search

Residents urged to be vigilant after 14 burglaries carried out in eight days

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 09 August 2019

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted. Photo: Archant

Police are urging Norfolk residents to be vigilant after 14 burglaries were carried out across the county in just eight days.

Detectives believe the break-ins, which targeted communities mostly around Norwich, could be linked due to the short space of time they were carried out.

It comes after 14 burglaries were committed in a single day across Norfolk and Suffolk on Wednesday, July 31.

Det Insp Matt Dyson said: "It is a concern that a series of burglaries have happened within such a short amount of time. However, we're following several lines of enquiry, one of which is that these incidents are linked.

"We would urge anyone living in these areas to be vigilant and take the necessary security measures such as ensuring doors and windows are locked."

Norfolk police said 14 burglaries were reported between July 31 August 8 within the county.

They took place at: Upton, Loddon, Norwich, New Costessey, Bergh Apton, Cringleford, Wymondham, Gillingham, East Tuddenham, Honingham, Freethorpe, Spixworth, Horsham St Faiths and Blofield.

Det Insp Dyson said: "Residents can help us by notifying police about any suspicious activity or behaviour they may witness on 101.

"You know your communities better than anyone else so will be best placed to notice if something or someone is out of place. Always dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress."

Police have advised people to:

- Remove window keys and keep them in a safe place. However, everyone should know where the keys are kept so they can escape in an emergency

- Fit multi-locking systems to patio doors or install mortise security bolts with removable keys at the top and bottom of both doors

- Consider fitting a letterbox cage or restrictor which prevents burglars from putting their hands or gadgets through the letter box and trying the latches from the inside.

- Never leave a spare key in a convenient hiding place such as under the doormat, burglars know all the usual hiding places.

- Never leave your house or car keys in or near a door or window.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

