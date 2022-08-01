Rogue builder has sentence hearing put off again

A builder who fleeced six customers out of £48,000 by not completing work has had his case adjourned again.

Kyle Muir, 27, has previously admitted seven charges under the Fraud Act 2006 relating to projects he failed to finish under the auspices of three companies he ran.

The offences, which included work at homes in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, Bradwell, Hethersett and Hingham, took place between October 2019 and June 2021 when Muir had not paid back any of the £48,300 he took.

Muir, of Albany Road, Yarmouth, was to be sentenced on Monday (August 1) and has made the decision to represent himself but the case was adjourned.

The sagging roof of Vicki Mileham's botched extension, which was undulating back in March and eventually had to be torn down altogether. Photo: Vicki Mileham - Credit: Archant

It was after his co-defendant Reece Lloyd, who has previously admitted knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice that contravened professional diligence, was not represented due to the barrister strike action.

Recorder John Hardy said it was "quite plain" Muir had been "the general" and Lloyd a "foot soldier" in the operation but insisted it was a case "where both defendants should be sentenced together".

He insisted the sentencing "must go ahead on August 22".

It is the latest in a number of adjournments to the case.

Muir had been due to be sentenced in March but did not appear as he was suffering from sciatica and was "bed-ridden".

He also had a sentencing hearing in April put off after he was said to be suffering from coronavirus.

Muir faces sentence alongside Reece Lloyd, 31, of Western Road, Gorleston, after he previously admitted an offence under Unfair Trading Regulations.

It related to the work at Belton, when Lloyd had run Diamond Standard Renovations with Muir.

The gas pipes had been built into the cavity wall at Vicki Mileham's home - Credit: Archant

He had left the work unfinished and due to the state of the uncompleted extension it had to be levelled on health and safety grounds.

Muir had sent aggressive messages to another customer and had left their work unfinished.

Then, trading under Better Home Improvements, Muir had been asked to carry out a kitchen extension in Hethersett.

He had left the work incomplete and had damaged the property's roof and left "deep unsecured holes" which posed a danger to children. It had cost £17,000 to rectify the work.

His final business, the Cladding and Roofing Company, had taken money for work that was never started in Bradwell and Hingham.