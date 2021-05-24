Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack

Published: 2:56 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM May 24, 2021

Shane Wilson, left, and Ricky Wilson, right, who have been jailed following a street attack in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A child in a pushchair was among those who witnessed an attack by two brothers in daylight on New Year's Eve.

Ricky Wilson, 29, and his brother Shane, 26, got out of a car on Railway Road, King's Lynn, and attacked a couple, punching the woman and then attacking the man.

Norwich Crown Court heard the attack happened at about 3pm on December 31, 2019, in front of concerned members of the public, including elderly people and a child in a push chair.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said one member of the public filmed the attack on their phone.

He said there had been some unpleasantness between the brothers and the couple before the attack.

The female victim initially thought she had suffered a broken nose, although this turned out not to be the case while the man suffered significant swelling to the left-hand side of his face.

The brothers, both of Sandringham Road, Lynn, appeared in court for sentence on Monday (May 24) having previously admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Jailing them both for 20 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was an “unpleasant attack” with “violence in broad daylight” witnessed by members of the public, including a young child.

Judge Shaw said it was a sustained assault and had “no doubt in my mind” the attack was premeditated and had a degree of revenge.

He said the “seriousness of this public violence” meant only immediate custody could be imposed.

Hugh Vass, for Ricky Wilson, said he could not complain if he was sent to prison but urged the judge to suspend the sentence, adding the public would be “best served” if he could get help.

He said the good people out in King’s Lynn did not deserve to see this.

But he said Wilson expressed remorse and knew his behaviour was “unacceptable”.

Adam Norris, for Shane Wilson, said he was not someone who, up until now, had confronted many of the issues in his life.

Mr Norris said he did not get a good start in life and said there were elements of his behaviour had become ingrained.

But he added the defendant had “started to have his eyes opened” now he had a child.