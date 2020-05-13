Police probe Broads business and boat break-ins

Boats moored at Oby on the River Bure. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph Evelyn Simak/Geograph

An investigation is underway into a series of suspicious incidents and break-ins along the River Bure on the Broads.

A boat moored at Boundary Farm at Oby, between Thurne and Acle, was broken into between about 9.30pm on Saturday, April 25 and 11am on Sunday, April 26. Fishing equipment and electrical items were stolen.

Another boat moored at Boundary Farm was also broken into at about 9.30pm on April 25 but nothing was stolen.

Meanwhile business premise at Horning was also broken into between about 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, May 9. Nothing was stolen.

Police are urging boat owners to remain vigilant and conduct regular checks as part of their daily exercise, to ensure their marine property and boats are secure.

Officers believe the three incidents could be linked and appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or has information to contact PC Paul Bassham at Hoveton Police Station on 101 or email broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.