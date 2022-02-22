Norfolk boxer Michael Walsh has been charged with drugs offences. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences has had his case adjourned.

Michael Walsh, 37, a professional featherweight boxer, has previously been charged with producing a drug of class B and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class B to another.

He has also been charged with converting criminal property between 2018 and 2021.

Walsh, of Norwich Road, Corpusty, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 22 but the plea hearing was "put back" to Friday, February 25 by Recorder John Hardy.

Walsh is the oldest of three well-known boxing brothers. His younger twin brothers are Liam and Ryan Walsh.