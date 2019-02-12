‘Stupid’ biker banned for hitting 108mph on a Norfolk B road

A motorcyclist who was caught riding at 108mph has been told his actions were “potentially catastrophic” for him and everyone else on the road.

Christopher Alderton, 31, was caught by police speeding on his Suzuki motorbike at 108mph - almost 50mph over the 60mph limit - on the B1113 at Tacolneston.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that it was at just before 6.40pm on August 28 last year that Alderton was caught speeding.

Alderton, of Cubitt Road, Norwich had previously admitted speeding but appeared in court as magistrates were considering a disqualification from driving.

Chairman of the bench the Rev Paul Rosier disqualified Alderton from driving for 42 days.

He said that by the defendant’s own admission he was going “so fast for you and for everyone else it was potentially catastrophic, particularly at that time of day”.

Alderton, who represented himself in court, had said that “thinking back” he had been with about six other riders on the day who had “raced past” him.

Alderton said in a “stupid” moment he “followed everyone else”.

He told the court if he were to be disqualified he would find it difficult as he had, in January this year, been diagnosed as a type one diabetic.

He said this meant if he walked for any prolonged period his sugar levels dropped and “I pass out”.

Alderton also said he started work early in the morning and when he left at 5am “there’s no buses”.

In addition Alderton said he picked his three children up from school one day a week and also picked them up from his ex-partner’s at the weekend.

He said: “I just think it would impact every part of my life, especially being diabetic now.”

In addition to being banned from driving for 42 days, Alderton was fined £500, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Alderton shook his head in court as he was notified of his ban by magistrates.