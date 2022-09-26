Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a crash on the A140 - Credit: Simon Parkin

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a woman accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020.

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a crash on the A140 - Credit: Archant

Lynne Warden, 75, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, Diss has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

A jury of 10 women and two men were sworn in to try the case on Monday (September 26).

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, is set to open the facts of the crown prosecution's case on Tuesday (September 27) morning.

Jude Durr appeared in court on behalf of Warden.

The trial is expected to last five days.