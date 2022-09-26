News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jury sworn in for trial of woman accused over fatal A140 crash

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 PM September 26, 2022
Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a crash on the A140

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a woman accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020.

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 20

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a crash on the A140 - Credit: Archant

Lynne Warden, 75, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, Diss has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

A jury of 10 women and two men were sworn in to try the case on Monday (September 26).

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, is set to open the facts of the crown prosecution's case on Tuesday (September 27) morning.

Jude Durr appeared in court on behalf of Warden.

The trial is expected to last five days.

