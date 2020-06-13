Norfolk men who raided hospitals the day before lockdown face sentence
PUBLISHED: 10:24 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 13 June 2020
Norfolk men who were part of a gang that broke into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters will be sentenced later this month,
The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24.
Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington; Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham; Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich; and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address, admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were initially due to be sentenced on June 2.
However, the case has since been listed for sentence at Teeside Crown Court on June 30.
