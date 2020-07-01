Search

Advanced search

Landmark High Court battle over humanist weddings gets Norfolk backing

PUBLISHED: 09:36 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 01 July 2020

Humanist celebrant Dawn Rees. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Humanist celebrant Dawn Rees. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A High Court battle to force humanist weddings to be legally recognised in England and Wales has been backed by Norfolk’s four celebrants who offer such ceremonies.

Six couples are going to the High Court next week in a landmark challenge to bring England and Wales in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland, where humanist weddings are legally recognised.

Humanist weddings are non-religious ceremonies which are conducted by a humanist celebrant, who shares the beliefs and values of the couple getting married.

But, because such ceremonies are not legally recognised, couples have to have a separate civil marriage, usually at a registrar’s office.

The humanist couples taking their case to court seeks to compel the UK government to change the law, arguing the current law discriminates against them because of their humanist beliefs.

You may also want to watch:

Dawn Rees, based at Tacolnesten, near Norwich, is one of the four humanist celebrants accredited by Humanists UK to provide such wedding ceremonies, in places such as gardens, fields, wedding venues, beaches and country houses.

She said: “So many of our couples just want to have one ceremony that is meaningful and legal.

“They can see no reason why humanist ceremonies are legal in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey but not in England and Wales, nor can they understand the pressure to have a church ceremony when they hold no religious belief whatsoever.

“Many consider it discriminatory, most think it is unfair and all would prefer humanist ceremonies to be legally binding.”

She, along with fellow Norfolk humanist celebrants Mags Allison, Pam Thomson and Kate Evans, are supporting the High Court challenge.

A YouGov poll in 2018 found nearly seven out of 10 adults in England and Wales supported legal recognition of humanist weddings.

Humanists UK chief executive Andrew Copson said: “Couples who have humanist weddings see that day as the epitome of their love and commitment to each other, and all they want is the same legal recognition for that as is given to every religious person in our country.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Autumn revamp for Waitrose superstore and cafe after changes get go-ahead

Permission has been granted for changes to the Eaton branch of Waitrose. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘With all respect to my players no one is irreplaceable’ - Tough love from Farke to spark City revival

Emi Buendia started the previous Premier League game against Everton on the bench Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd