Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect.

A mother on trial after the death of her baby daughter said she played no part in the injuries which led to the infant's death.

Carly Easey, 36, has been charged with allowing the death of a child, her daughter Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty.

She is appearing at Norwich Crown Court, along with her former husband, Christopher Easey, 31, who is on trial accused of Eleanor's murder as well as a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" when called to the then couple's home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

Morton on the Hill.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury consistent with being hit to the side of the head as well as being shaken.

Finishing her evidence on Monday (February 28), Carly Easey was asked by her defence barrister Elizabeth Marsh QC whether she had caused the death of her daughter.

She replied: "No, I didn't".

Miss Marsh asked whether she knew her daughter was being abused? She replied: "No".

The barrister asked whether Carly could explain the injuries to Eleanor.

She said: "No, because I didn't cause them".

The defendant, who is now divorced from Christopher, admitted at the beginning, she was extremely nervous about being a mum but got more confident and was "very proud of Eleanor".

Miss Marsh asked her whether if she "needed help" she would have asked for it.

Carly replied: "Yes".

When asked if Christopher Easey ever saw her hurt Eleanor, she said insisted he "never" saw her hurt her daughter.

Carly was asked whether she had caused any of Eleanor's injuries.

She said: "No, I didn't cause her injuries."

Sally O'Neill QC, defending Christopher Easey, asked Carly about a text she sent her husband on October 11 2019 to say she was "scared".

Miss O'Neill said: "Do you think you were treating her inappropriately and would get into trouble?"

Carly replied: "No, nothing of the sort".

Miss O'Neill put it to Carly that "at no stage did Christopher Easey deliberately cause any injury to Eleanor, that's my suggestion to you."

She replied: "I didn't cause any injury".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Theford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.












