Injuries sustained by a baby allegedly murdered by her father could have been inflicted by her being shaken, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as a result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Giving evidence on Monday (February 7) was Dr Joanna Fairhurst, a consultant paediatric radiologist who specialises in skeletal radiology and children's bones.

The court has heard Eleanor Easey suffered a number of catastrophic injuries, including 31 rib fractures, with 17 at the front and 14 at the back.

Dr Fairhurst said metaphyseal fractures - injuries which occurred at the end of the bone where the growing occurs - are "very peculiar" and "don't result from a fall or from a direct blow".

They require "a twisting or pulling force applied to the limb" in order to be sustained.

The jury of six men and six women were told they could occur if you were to "grab a baby around the chest and shake them really, really hard" causing "the limbs to start flailing around".

She told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, that, for that reason where metaphyseal fractures are seen there is a strong association with "inflicted injury".

She said: "Eleanor suffered multiple fractures involving ribs, arm and legs.

"They occurred on at least two separate occasions, possibly many more than just two occasions."

In the absence of any plausible explanation as to how the fractures occurred and with no evidence of any condition relating to her bones, Dr Fairhurst concluded: "The constellation of findings without any plausible explanation is very strongly indicative of inflicted injury".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.