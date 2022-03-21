Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A father accused of murdering his baby was "utterly careless" but did not intend to kill her, a jury has been told.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering three-month-old Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey.

On Monday, Sally O'Neill QC gave her closing address in his defence.

She said those representing his ex-wife Carly Easey - who is also on trial accused of allowing the death to occur and cruelty - had tried to "blacken" her client's name and "annihilate" him.

But Miss O'Neill said it was their daughter who "should be the focus of this case, not a vendetta against Christopher Easey".

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Morton on the Hill.

Miss O'Neill said it was accepted that Mr Easey was responsible for what happened to Eleanor on that date, as he had conceded in his evidence during the trial that he had given her "a resuscitative shake".

Miss O'Neill said he must "carry that terrible knowledge to his grave" but insisted he was not guilty of murder and would be making submissions "based on manslaughter".

She said: "It's inconceivable he had intended to kill her or cause really serious harm to Eleanor."

She said he accepted he must have shaken Eleanor violently and forcibly but did so "in a panic because she had stopped breathing".

The jury was warned there was "no justice for anyone" with a wrongful conviction.

Miss O'Neill said both parents "looked after that baby in a way that was inappropriate for her age and needs".

She said Christopher Easey, "a man trying to do his incompetent best", lacked experience, was unconfident, clumsy, inept and "a bit rough" and perhaps "treated her as if she was older than she was".

While his behaviour might have been "inappropriate" Miss O'Neill said it was not "unkind or cruel".

She said he "just didn't have a clue how to look after her properly" and had been "doing his inadequate best for her since she was born".

Miss O'Neill accepted his care was "utterly careless" with tragic consequences but had not deliberately caused the death of his daughter.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.